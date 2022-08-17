Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Cuts Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lowered its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $484,878,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 24,468.7% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 405,935 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $59,060,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $57,036,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4,735.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 201,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,009,000 after buying an additional 197,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Cowen set a $260.00 price target on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.71.

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

GD stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,578. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $188.64 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.56 and its 200-day moving average is $227.48.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

