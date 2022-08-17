Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Raises Position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Icahn Enterprises accounts for 0.4% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Icahn Enterprises by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,569,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Icahn Enterprises by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 221,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Icahn Enterprises Price Performance

IEP stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.91. 8,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,019. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.10 and a 200-day moving average of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $58.50.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Icahn Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is -493.82%.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.