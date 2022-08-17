Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Raises Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,877 shares during the period. XPO Logistics comprises about 2.2% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI owned approximately 0.24% of XPO Logistics worth $19,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock traded down $3.08 on Wednesday, hitting $58.00. 18,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,233. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.09 and a 12-month high of $90.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.03.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,061,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $279,216,969.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300,701 shares in the company, valued at $71,759,674.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,117,500 shares of company stock valued at $282,215,408. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.85.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

