Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Sells 1,400 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lessened its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 8.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 12.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,430,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943,494 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,636,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,733,642,000 after purchasing an additional 272,990 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,732,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,496,000 after purchasing an additional 406,898 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,635,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,792,000 after purchasing an additional 211,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $810,807,000. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.39. 37,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.21 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The company has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.98.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.23). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.56%.

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 254,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $2,883,815.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,227,043 shares in the company, valued at $138,410,126.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 610,260 shares of company stock valued at $6,909,229 in the last three months.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

