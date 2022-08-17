Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) Short Interest Up 8.5% in July

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 790,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLGC. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flora Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Flora Growth by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 903,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Flora Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Flora Growth by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 131,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 79,537 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Flora Growth by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 29,836 shares during the period. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flora Growth alerts:

Flora Growth Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Flora Growth stock opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a current ratio of 7.84. Flora Growth has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $16.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Flora Growth Company Profile

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Flora Growth in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products; offers skincare and beauty products; develops plant-based and medical-grade pharmaceuticals, phytotherapeutics, and dietary supplements; and designs and markets loungewear made from hemp-derived fabric and materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flora Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flora Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.