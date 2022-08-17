Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) Short Interest Down 9.9% in July

Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,100 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the July 15th total of 93,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 120.1 days.

Flow Traders Stock Performance

FLTDF remained flat at $21.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 533. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.81. Flow Traders has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Flow Traders from €24.00 ($24.49) to €19.75 ($20.15) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

About Flow Traders

Flow Traders N.V. operates as a financial technology-enabled liquidity provider in financial products in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The company uses its proprietary technology platform to quote bid and ask prices in thousands of exchange traded products (ETP), bonds, cryptocurrency, foreign exchange, and other products on trading venues.

