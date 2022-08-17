FlypMe Price Tops $0.0381 on Exchanges (FYP)

FlypMe (FYP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. In the last seven days, FlypMe has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $671,492.71 and $1,553.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlypMe coin can now be bought for about $0.0381 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,629.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004233 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003866 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004277 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00128868 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00034987 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00069287 BTC.

FlypMe Coin Profile

FlypMe (CRYPTO:FYP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FlypMe

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

