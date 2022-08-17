FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the July 15th total of 23,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FONR traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.17. 15,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,071. FONAR has a 1-year low of $14.24 and a 1-year high of $19.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 7.90.

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. FONAR had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $24.57 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in FONAR by 53,600.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FONAR by 99.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. acquired a new position in FONAR in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in FONAR by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in FONAR by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

FONR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded FONAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FONAR in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.

