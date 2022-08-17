Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Newport Trust Co

Newport Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,081,766 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,187,249 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor accounts for about 7.0% of Newport Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Newport Trust Co owned 3.66% of Ford Motor worth $2,487,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,663 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 36,299 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $695,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 97,049 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 19,065 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.16. 702,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,631,984. The company has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.81.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Nomura upgraded Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.74.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.