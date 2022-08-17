Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Position Lifted by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,676 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $1,864,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,133,773 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,548,000 after purchasing an additional 536,379 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,618 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 18,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

F opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $66.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.33.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on F shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.74.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

