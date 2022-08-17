Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) Short Interest Update

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 705,800 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the July 15th total of 658,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 483,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Foresight Autonomous Stock Down 1.2 %
Foresight Autonomous stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.81. 2,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,101. Foresight Autonomous has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $3.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $0.89.
Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.
About Foresight Autonomous
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of sensor systems for the automotive industry in Israel and internationally. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision solutions and beyond-line-of-site accident-prevention solutions.
