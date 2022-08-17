Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) Short Interest Update

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 705,800 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the July 15th total of 658,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 483,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Foresight Autonomous Stock Down 1.2 %

Foresight Autonomous stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.81. 2,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,101. Foresight Autonomous has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $3.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $0.89.

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foresight Autonomous

About Foresight Autonomous

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 478.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 94,266 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Foresight Autonomous in the second quarter valued at $140,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Foresight Autonomous by 98.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 212,537 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Foresight Autonomous in the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Foresight Autonomous by 434.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 288,010 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of sensor systems for the automotive industry in Israel and internationally. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision solutions and beyond-line-of-site accident-prevention solutions.

Recommended Stories

