FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the July 15th total of 2,920,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 443,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

FormFactor Stock Down 2.6 %

FORM traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,577. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.20. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.48.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.14 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of FormFactor

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORM. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,452,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in FormFactor by 468.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 830,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,957,000 after acquiring an additional 684,214 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in FormFactor by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,294,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,881,000 after acquiring an additional 462,292 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FormFactor by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 927,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,406,000 after acquiring an additional 301,836 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,364,000. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on FormFactor from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

