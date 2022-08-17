Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Short Interest Update

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,780,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the July 15th total of 8,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 706,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.0 days.
Fortis Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:FTS traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.87. 13,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,110. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.64. Fortis has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $51.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.33.
Fortis Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.4149 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.29%.
A number of research firms have issued reports on FTS. UBS Group lowered Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fortis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.10.
Fortis Company Profile
Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.
