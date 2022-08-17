Fortune Rise Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRLAW) Short Interest Down 7.1% in July

Fortune Rise Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRLAW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortune Rise Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Rise Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Rise Acquisition by 255.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 209,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150,589 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortune Rise Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortune Rise Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition stock opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. Fortune Rise Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13.

About Fortune Rise Acquisition

Fortune Rise Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Metuchen, New Jersey.

