Fractal (FCL) Price Hits $0.0297 on Top Exchanges

Fractal (FCL) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Fractal has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Fractal has a total market cap of $493,525.23 and approximately $241,916.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0297 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004162 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002385 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001608 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00037323 BTC.
Fractal Profile
Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl.
Buying and Selling Fractal
