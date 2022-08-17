Fractal (FCL) Price Hits $0.0297 on Top Exchanges

Fractal (FCL) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Fractal has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Fractal has a total market cap of $493,525.23 and approximately $241,916.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0297 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl.

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

