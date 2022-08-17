Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) Short Interest Update

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 656,300 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the July 15th total of 744,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freedom

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Freedom by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Freedom by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Freedom by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Freedom by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freedom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $958,000. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freedom Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ FRHC traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.79. 44,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,841. Freedom has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $72.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Freedom Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet lowered Freedom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital auto loans, as well as insurance products.

