freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $26.00

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FRTAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of freenet from €27.00 ($27.55) to €27.50 ($28.06) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group cut shares of freenet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of freenet from €30.00 ($30.61) to €32.00 ($32.65) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of freenet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, freenet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

freenet Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

Read More

