Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 817,800 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the July 15th total of 881,700 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 580,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Frequency Therapeutics Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FREQ opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.77. Frequency Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $8.12. The company has a market cap of $76.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.09.

Get Frequency Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frequency Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 169.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 219,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 138,280 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 707,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 59,806 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 146,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 26,167 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.