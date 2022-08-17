Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Short Interest Down 9.0% in July

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the July 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 790,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of FMS stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.37. 22,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $40.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter worth $315,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 283.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 36,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 27,264 shares in the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FMS shares. DZ Bank downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.30 to $33.70 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €76.70 ($78.27) to €57.95 ($59.13) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

