Friendz Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $42,048.00 (FDZ)

Friendz (FDZ) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Friendz coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Friendz has traded down 44.3% against the US dollar. Friendz has a market cap of $266,686.52 and approximately $42,048.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Friendz Profile

Friendz (FDZ) is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 516,152,388 coins. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO.

Friendz Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

