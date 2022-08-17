FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Short Interest Down 9.4% in July

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,700 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the July 15th total of 80,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

In related news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of FRP stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $307,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 21,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,465.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FRP news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $307,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 21,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,465.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $118,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,979.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FRP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,244,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FRP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $615,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FRP in the fourth quarter worth about $1,078,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in FRP in the 1st quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FRP by 11.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 59,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPH traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.92. 306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,181. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.16. FRP has a 12 month low of $53.30 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $566.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 498.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

