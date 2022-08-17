FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Short Interest Down 11.7% in July

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the July 15th total of 4,360,000 shares. Approximately 11.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FTCI shares. Roth Capital raised FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on FTC Solar to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised FTC Solar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Northland Securities started coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.05.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FTC Solar

In other FTC Solar news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,767,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,127,588.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FTC Solar news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,767,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,127,588.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Cook sold 8,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $45,315.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,977.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,151,679 shares of company stock valued at $5,093,308 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FTC Solar Trading Down 7.2 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the first quarter worth $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter worth $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the first quarter worth $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the first quarter worth $79,000. 20.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTCI traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.53. 1,310,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,427. The stock has a market cap of $461.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 3.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average of $4.34. FTC Solar has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $11.43.

FTC Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.