Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) Short Interest Update

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 630,900 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 709,900 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 93,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 33,691 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 71,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fuel Tech in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Fuel Tech Stock Down 2.9 %

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Shares of FTEK traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 127,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,899. The company has a market cap of $40.29 million, a PE ratio of -44.33 and a beta of 4.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.29. Fuel Tech has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50.

(Get Rating)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

Featured Stories

