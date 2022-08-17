Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) vs. Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Financial Review

Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Rating) and Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.3% of Future FinTech Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.3% of Xometry shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Future FinTech Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Future FinTech Group alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Future FinTech Group and Xometry’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Future FinTech Group $25.05 million 1.53 -$13.60 million N/A N/A Xometry $218.34 million 10.21 -$61.38 million ($1.64) -30.68

Volatility & Risk

Future FinTech Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Xometry.

Future FinTech Group has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xometry has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Future FinTech Group and Xometry, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Future FinTech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Xometry 0 0 4 0 3.00

Xometry has a consensus target price of $58.75, suggesting a potential upside of 16.75%. Given Xometry’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Xometry is more favorable than Future FinTech Group.

Profitability

This table compares Future FinTech Group and Xometry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Future FinTech Group -54.39% -17.26% -15.36% Xometry -24.80% -15.95% -10.52%

Summary

Xometry beats Future FinTech Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Future FinTech Group

(Get Rating)

Future FinTech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Shared Shopping Mall Membership Fee, Fruit Related Products, Sales of Goods, and Others. The company operates Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), a real-name blockchain based e-commerce platform that integrates blockchain and internet technology; and NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform. It also engages in coal and aluminum ingots supply chain financing and trading; financial technology service; and cryptocurrency market data and information service businesses, as well as services related to the application and development of blockchain-based technology in financial technology. The company was formerly known as SkyPeople Fruit Juice, Inc. and changed its name to Future FinTech Group Inc. in June 2017. Future FinTech Group Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Xometry

(Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc. operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling. In addition, it provides other services comprising urethane and die casting, vapor smoothing, finishing, rapid prototyping, high- volume production, and assembly services. The company offers its products under the Allied Machine & Engineering, Brubaker, HTC, OSG, Kyocera, Mitsubishi Materials, SOWA, Viking Drill & Tool, Dauphin, and Sandvik brands. It serves aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer products, product designers, education, electronic and semiconductors, energy, hardware startups, industrial, medical and dental, robotics, and supply chain and purchasing industries. The company was formerly known as NextLine Manufacturing Corp. and changed its name to Xometry, Inc. in June 2015. Xometry, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Derwood, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Future FinTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future FinTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.