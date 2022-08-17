FY2023 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Co. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$29.89.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Shares of ABX opened at C$21.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.34 billion and a PE ratio of 15.03. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$19.02 and a 1 year high of C$33.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 26.39%.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Featured Articles

