FY2026 Earnings Estimate for POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2026 earnings estimates for POINT Biopharma Global in a report released on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.15. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for POINT Biopharma Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PNT. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

PNT opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.40. POINT Biopharma Global has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $11.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 6.5% in the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 13.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 32.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 41.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Neil E. Fleshner sold 564,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $4,237,172.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,023,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,703,067.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

