FY2026 Earnings Estimate for POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2026 earnings estimates for POINT Biopharma Global in a report released on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.15. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for POINT Biopharma Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PNT. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.
POINT Biopharma Global Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On POINT Biopharma Global
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 6.5% in the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 13.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 32.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 41.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Neil E. Fleshner sold 564,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $4,237,172.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,023,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,703,067.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.
About POINT Biopharma Global
POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on POINT Biopharma Global (PNT)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.