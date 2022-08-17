G. Timothy Laney Sells 12,500 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Stock

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $544,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 276,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,035,566.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

National Bank Stock Performance

National Bank stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.93. The stock had a trading volume of 83,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,545. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.89. National Bank Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24.

Get National Bank alerts:

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. National Bank had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 27.17%. The firm had revenue of $72.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Bank

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. National Bank’s payout ratio is presently 34.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBHC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 2,677.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in National Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in National Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on NBHC shares. Stephens decreased their target price on National Bank to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on National Bank to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on National Bank to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

National Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.