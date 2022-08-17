Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Short Interest Down 11.1% in July

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 57,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Galecto Trading Down 2.3 %

Galecto stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 77,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,834. The stock has a market cap of $53.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.19. Galecto has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $4.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92.

Institutional Trading of Galecto

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLTO. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Galecto by 25.4% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 45,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 9,265 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Galecto by 9.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 20,547 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Galecto during the second quarter worth approximately $555,000. 39.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Galecto

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Galecto from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

