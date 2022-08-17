GamerCoin Hits Market Cap of $10.89 Million (GHX)

GamerCoin (GHX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last week, GamerCoin has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One GamerCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0241 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges. GamerCoin has a total market cap of $10.89 million and approximately $517,853.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004264 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001619 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002278 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00013453 BTC.
About GamerCoin
GamerCoin’s total supply is 808,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 451,087,501 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom.
Buying and Selling GamerCoin
