GameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.02

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.02 and traded as high as $40.39. GameStop shares last traded at $39.68, with a volume of 5,185,504 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush dropped their price objective on GameStop from $30.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

GameStop Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.64 and a beta of -0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GameStop

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the first quarter worth about $533,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in GameStop by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 1,052.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of GameStop by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. 38.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GameStop

(Get Rating)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Featured Articles

