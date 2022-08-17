Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS.

Gamida Cell Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GMDA opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. Gamida Cell has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $5.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Gamida Cell by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,128,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,282,000 after purchasing an additional 764,985 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Gamida Cell by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,630,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 42,421 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 83,009 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 621,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 47,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 47.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Gamida Cell

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Gamida Cell from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

(Get Rating)

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.