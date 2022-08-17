Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ GMDA opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. Gamida Cell has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $5.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.55.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Gamida Cell by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,128,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,282,000 after purchasing an additional 764,985 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Gamida Cell by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,630,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 42,421 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 83,009 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 621,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 47,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 47.12% of the company’s stock.
Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.
