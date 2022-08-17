Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Short Interest Down 9.4% in July

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,590,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the July 15th total of 16,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.6 days. Currently, 10.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Jeffry Louis sold 7,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total value of $27,678.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 347,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,708.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gannett news, Director John Jeffry Louis sold 7,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total value of $27,678.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 347,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,708.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Reed acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,220,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,836,335 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,657.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Gannett alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gannett

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Gannett during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,464,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gannett by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,886,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,587,000 after acquiring an additional 610,260 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Gannett by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 577,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 356,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Gannett by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,910,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,171,000 after purchasing an additional 339,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC lifted its position in Gannett by 4.2% in the first quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 6,977,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,469,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Stock Down 2.0 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of GCI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.39. 29,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $350.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average is $3.95. Gannett has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $7.05.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GCI. Citigroup dropped their target price on Gannett from $4.25 to $2.65 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered Gannett from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

About Gannett

(Get Rating)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 230 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.9 million and Sunday circulation of 2.2 million; 249 weekly print media with total circulation of approximately 1.4 million; and 292 locally-focused websites.

Featured Stories

