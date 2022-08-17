Gas Trading Up 2.6% This Week (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Gas has a market capitalization of $30.52 million and $6.45 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas coin can now be bought for approximately $3.01 or 0.00012654 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Gas has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00036912 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official website is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gas

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars.

