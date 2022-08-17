Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,706 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 25.6% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,522,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,275 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 176,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 53,525 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 4,726,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,174,000 after purchasing an additional 172,965 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GTES shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.94.

Gates Industrial stock opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $18.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $906.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

