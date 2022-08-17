GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,640,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the July 15th total of 6,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 694,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days. Currently, 10.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

GCP Applied Technologies Price Performance

GCP stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $31.68. 1,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,932. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day moving average of $31.40. GCP Applied Technologies has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $32.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 226.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $268.40 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. GCP Applied Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About GCP Applied Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 285.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 205,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 152,404 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter valued at $490,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,531,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter valued at $5,167,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP grew its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 44,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. The company's Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

