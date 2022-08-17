Gelesis Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GLS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gelesis Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GLS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 726,500 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the July 15th total of 829,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at Gelesis

In other Gelesis news, Director Raju S. Kucherlapati bought 24,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $48,018.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 90,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gelesis

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Gelesis during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gelesis during the first quarter worth $73,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gelesis during the first quarter worth $76,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gelesis in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Gelesis by 133.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 52,951 shares in the last quarter.

Gelesis Price Performance

About Gelesis

NYSE:GLS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,168. Gelesis has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $12.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Gelesis Holdings Inc, a commercial stage biotherapeutics company, developing a biomimicry to treat the genesis of obesity and GI-related chronic diseases. The company also provides PLENITY, an orally administered, non-stimulant, and non-systemic aid for weight management. In addition, it offers a product for obesity and overweight and a pipeline with potential therapies for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, type 2 diabetes, and GS500 for Functional Constipation.

