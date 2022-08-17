Genaro Network Trading Up 2.5% This Week (GNX)

Genaro Network (GNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last week, Genaro Network has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One Genaro Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Genaro Network has a market cap of $2.18 million and $467,204.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,031.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004182 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002128 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00128804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00035898 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00067858 BTC.

About Genaro Network

Genaro Network (GNX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network. The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network.

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

