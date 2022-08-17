General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,531 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 14,307 shares.The stock last traded at $40.11 and had previously closed at $40.13.

General American Investors Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.68 and a 200 day moving average of $38.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAM. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of General American Investors by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 192,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,171,000 after acquiring an additional 82,667 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of General American Investors by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 894,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,979,000 after acquiring an additional 50,702 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the 4th quarter worth $2,000,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the 4th quarter worth $1,307,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the 1st quarter worth $998,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

