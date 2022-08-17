General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GM. Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 5,780 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in General Motors by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,606 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in General Motors by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Trading Down 1.0 %

General Motors stock opened at $38.99 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on GM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.94.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.