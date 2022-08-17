Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 212.81% and a negative return on equity of 40.24%. The company had revenue of $71.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. Genius Sports’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Genius Sports updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Genius Sports Stock Performance

GENI opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. Genius Sports has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $24.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GENI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $5.25 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Genius Sports from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Genius Sports from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Institutional Trading of Genius Sports

About Genius Sports

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter worth approximately $1,886,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 201,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Genius Sports by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 183,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 17,732 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Genius Sports by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 356,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 140,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Genius Sports by 32.3% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 175,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 42,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

