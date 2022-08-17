Genus (LON:GNS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,791.46

Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,791.46 ($33.73) and traded as high as GBX 2,840.34 ($34.32). Genus shares last traded at GBX 2,788 ($33.69), with a volume of 22,633 shares traded.

Genus Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a market cap of £1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,700.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,576.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,790.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.36, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

About Genus

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

