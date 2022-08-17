Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Director Gary D. Owens Buys 8,200 Shares

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) Director Gary D. Owens purchased 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $39,032.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 208,002 shares in the company, valued at $990,089.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Geospace Technologies Stock Performance

Geospace Technologies stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.01. The stock had a trading volume of 58,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,741. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.52. Geospace Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Trading of Geospace Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 19.1% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 871,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 139,544 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies in the first quarter worth $688,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $448,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 521,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 92,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 46,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 29,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Geospace Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

