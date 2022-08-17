Ghost (GHOST) Trading Down 2.4% Over Last Week

Ghost (GHOST) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 17th. In the last week, Ghost has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ghost coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000614 BTC on major exchanges. Ghost has a total market capitalization of $2.95 million and approximately $592.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,716.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004237 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002156 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00128868 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00035135 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00069093 BTC.

Ghost Coin Profile

GHOST is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 20,241,559 coins. Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ghost

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ghost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

