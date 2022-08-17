Gifto Hits Market Capitalization of $22.96 Million (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 17th. Over the last week, Gifto has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gifto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $22.96 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,456.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004291 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00128813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00034510 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00070637 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto (GTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 coins. The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gifto Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

