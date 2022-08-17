Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

GILD has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.40.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $66.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $83.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.02%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

