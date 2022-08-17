Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock to $72.00. Approximately 80,113 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,808,690 shares.The stock last traded at $66.89 and had previously closed at $66.75.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GBT. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $68.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Insider Activity at Global Blood Therapeutics

In related news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,302. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 43,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.17.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $71.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.39 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 170.37% and a negative net margin of 137.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

