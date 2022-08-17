Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBTGet Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock to $72.00. Approximately 80,113 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,808,690 shares.The stock last traded at $66.89 and had previously closed at $66.75.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GBT. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $68.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

In related news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,302. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 43,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.17.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $71.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.39 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 170.37% and a negative net margin of 137.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

