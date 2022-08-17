Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) Short Interest Update

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,600 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the July 15th total of 227,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Global Cord Blood Trading Down 2.4 %

CO stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.46. The company had a trading volume of 44,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average of $3.30. Global Cord Blood has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 5th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.88 million during the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Seas Capital LP bought a new stake in Global Cord Blood in the fourth quarter worth about $519,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Global Cord Blood by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,905,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,174,000 after acquiring an additional 400,636 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Global Cord Blood by 6.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 189,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Global Cord Blood in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Global Cord Blood in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

