Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $87.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.50 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 46.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. Global-e Online’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Global-e Online updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.
Global-e Online Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GLBE opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. Global-e Online has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $83.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.17 and a beta of 1.67.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GLBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $70.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.
About Global-e Online
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
