Global Social Chain (GSC) Price Up 13.4% Over Last Week

Global Social Chain (GSC) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $868,939.98 and $4,306.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 475,044,228 coins. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

