GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.59-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.99 billion.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.60.
Shares of NASDAQ GFS traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.75. The company had a trading volume of 36,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922,317. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion and a PE ratio of 71.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.36. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.
